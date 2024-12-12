Philadelphia

Man charged for stealing $160k in items from dozens of cars in Philly

Chaun Davis, 45, is accused of acting like the ringleader in several thefts throughout the city of Philadelphia

By Emily Rose Grassi and Leah Uko

Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

A man accused of being the ringleader in a series of thefts throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs has been arrested, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Chaun Davis, 45, was charged in connection to several incidents where items were stolen from cars in the city between January and October, 2024, the office said.

Police think they can link Davis to 20 jobs after they identified him on video at several locations.

Davis took weapons, money, credit cards, electronics and various police equipment including bulletproof vests and gas masks, the DA said. In three instances, he allegedly worked with two other people.

When officials searched his house, they found various items that had been reported stolen over the last several months, police said.

He is accused of stealing over $160,000 worth of items, officials said.

Davis is currently charged with:

  • 17 counts of receiving stolen property
  • 16 counts of theft by unlawful taking
  • 14 counts of theft from motor vehicle
  • Related robbery and conspiracy charges

Officials explained that Davis targeted cars that were parked in green space areas, like parks, where he knew people would be gone for a while.

Davis was allegedly able to steal high-value items from parked cars mainly because the owners left their things in plain sight, investigators said.

The incidents happened mostly on the western side of Kelly Drive with many in Fairmount Park, officials said. Streets including Edgely Avenue and Alexander Court as well as near the Friends of Chamounix Tennis Courts.

"I'm so shocked," Peter Lou said.

Officials said that when Davis got a hold of people's debit or credit cards he moved fast by buying gift cards before the victim's bank would flag the transaction.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Davis is under investigation in other counties including in Montgomery County and has a criminal history dating back to 1995 in several other states.

Davis is currently being held in jail under $1.25 bail.

