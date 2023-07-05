Car becomes partially submerged in pond off Philly's Lincoln Drive

A driver apparently crashed into an algae-covered pond off Philadelphia's Lincoln Drive late Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 hovered over the scene just off Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon Ave and West Rittenhouse Street after 11 30 a.m.

The vehicle -- some sort of hatchback -- could be seen with its trunk open while partially submerged in the green water of Saylor Grove.

Léelo en español aquí.

Firetrucks could be seen parked on the street nearby. However, authorities didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt.