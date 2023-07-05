Philadelphia

Car becomes partially submerged in pond off Philly's Lincoln Drive

It was unclear what happened to the driver.

By Dan Stamm

Vehicle in green-covered pond
SkyForce10

A driver apparently crashed into an algae-covered pond off Philadelphia's Lincoln Drive late Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 hovered over the scene just off Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon Ave and West Rittenhouse Street after 11 30 a.m.

The vehicle -- some sort of hatchback -- could be seen with its trunk open while partially submerged in the green water of Saylor Grove.

Firetrucks could be seen parked on the street nearby. However, authorities didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt.

