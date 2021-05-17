Capitol Riot Suspect Fatally Shoots Mountain Lion, Defies Order to Not Own Guns: Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors said Patrick Montgomery killed a mountain lion at a park in Denver in late March.

A Colorado man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol could face house arrest after he shot and killed a mountain lion — breaking state and federal laws by possessing a gun, federal prosecutors said.

After he was arrested in January for his alleged role in the Capitol siege, Patrick Montgomery, of Littleton, Colorado, was released from custody under a number of pretrial conditions, including that he not possess a firearm and not violate state or federal law, according to court documents.

In a motion to revoke his release last week, federal prosecutors said Montgomery violated those terms after he shot and killed a mountain lion at a park in Denver in late March.

