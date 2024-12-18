New Jersey

This New Jersey town has been ranked the No. 1 luxury vacation home market in US

By Cherise Lynch

Victorian Homes and hotels line Beach Ave. in Cape May with lifesaving rescue boat on the beach.
Getty Images

A new ranking lists the hottest markets for luxury vacation homes in the U.S., and this year, Cape May, New Jersey, is No. 1.

An analysis from second-home co-ownership marketplace Pacaso shared that Cape May County has grown in popularity because of its family-friend activities, nightlife, cultural experiences, and wide beaches.

The report also says that people like the fact that the beach town is close to both Philadelphia and New York.

According to the New York Post, Pacaso's ranking was based on increases in second-home activity, the proportion of second homes to primary homes, and demand for properties priced above $700,000.

Gulf County, Florida; Walton County, Florida; Barnstable County, Massachusetts; and Collier County, Florida, followed on the list.

