Are you in the market for a beach? Check out this listing at the Jersey Shore

Having a view of the beach is great, but what about actually owning it?

Well, now is your chance to buy part of the beach in Cape May, New Jersey.

“This property has an address of 610 Beach," Long & Foster Real Estate agent Gail Wilsey-Morrison told NBC10. “This is a very unique listing, extremely unique.”

More than eight acres are up for sale for just...wait for it...$1 million. The listing is essentially the entire beach block between Gurney and Ocean streets and extends partially into the ocean.

“I have never seen a listing on the Cape May County multiple listing services like this and I’ve been a realtor for 26 years," Wilsey-Morrison said.

So, are you interested in owning this piece of the Cape May City beach?

Well, we have a warning for potential buyers: There's not much that you can do with it other than getting a license to rent out beach umbrellas or chairs.

“It has a lot of restrictions on it. There's easements that say what you can and can't do with the property," Sabella explained.

According to Paul Dietrich, Cape May City manager and engineer, the easement specifically stops construction of any type of structure on the beach.

If you think this is your chance to have your own private beach, think again because sharing is required and, on top of that, you’d still have to pay to put your toes in the sand.

“Just like all the rest of our beaches, they're open to the public, you still have to pay beach tags," Dietrich said. “We have to maintain that beach, and beach tags are there to help fund all the operations the beach fills, lifeguards.”

Also, beach-owning bragging rights would come with a tax bill that is more than $8,000 each year.

“Anyone who's interested, should really seek legal counsel to get advice," Wilsey-Morrison advised.

The city of Cape May has the right of first refusal to purchase the property.

The plot of sand had belonged to former hotel owner Bob Fite who passed away last year.

“Right now, we're just entertaining offers on it," estate executor John Sabella said.