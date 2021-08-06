Canada's Quinn Becomes First Trans Athlete To Win Gold Medal

In addition to Canada's historic gold medal in women's soccer, one player has also made individual Olympic history.

Team Canada's Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal of any color.

Quinn previously helped Team Canada to bronze in 2016 and came out publicly as trans last year on Instagram. The midfielder is nonbinary and uses gender-neutral pronouns.

They were among three openly trans and/or nonbinary athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand and skateboarder Alana Smith were the other two. They are among the more than 180 out LBTQ athletes at these Games.

The IOC recently announced that rules regarding trans athletes participation at the Olympics would be reviewed to hopefully allow more trans and nonbinary athletes to compete.

So while Quinn is the first trans gold medalist, they likely won't be the last.