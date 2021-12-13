Boy, 16, Gunned Down in Camden

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Camden, New Jersey, Sunday night.

Camden County police officers found the 16-year-old shot and unconscious along the 2100 block of Sewell Street around 8:20 p.m., the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The boy (who has yet to be named) was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died about an hour later, authorities said.

Police haven't revealed any further details about the circumstances around the shooting or named any suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact prosecutor's office Det. Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or county police Det. Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.