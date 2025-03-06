Camden

Health concerns, questions linger after massive junkyard fire in Camden

By Siobhan McGirl and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

People living near Camden's Waterfront say they want answers nearly two weeks after a massive fire at a metal scrapyard. The flames are out, but their concerns still linger.

One resident, Aliya Jones knew exactly where the thick smoke was coming from when she looked out her front door on Friday, Feb. 21.

Léelo en español aquí

Jones has been living in this neighborhood for years and says she's seen fires at the EMR Recycling center before, but the one that happened two week ago caused her and others to evacuate.

Even though she's back home, she says she is still feeling the effects.

“It’s terrifying. Its nightmarish. I haven’t slept," Jones explained. “You can’t have a normal life living so close to something like this.”

She is now among the many residents with concerns about her community's health and who want answers from the company.

"We don’t want our neighborhood to burn down and we don’t want to get caught up with chemicals," Camden resident Maria Davis told NBC10.

Camden's mayor Victor Carstarphen stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that firefighters have not determined a cause for the fire.

"We are going to figure this out. We are going to move forward. Something like that should never happen. Our families should never have to be displaced," Carstarphen said.

The Camden Fire Department did release an incident report that detailed some of the firefighting efforts.

In it, they wrote that multiple companies were called due to the heavy fire spread "caused by EMR employees moving burning material to the surrounding pile and onto an industrial conveyer belt leading to a building."

City leaders in Camden say that their focus now is on after-action evaluation.

Jones and her neighbors were hoping to get answers from EMR at a community meeting earlier this week, but the company postponed.

Now, the community is working together to plan a march that will end outside of EMR that is scheduled for next Tuesday.

NBC10 reached out to EMR but they did not respond to our request for comment.

