Officer released from hospital after stabbing outside Camden grocery store

A New Jersey police officer who was stabbed in the neck during what investigators said was an unprovoked attack has been released from the hospital.

Officer Joshua McKnight -- a 23-year-old military veteran who has been with the Camden County Police Department for two years -- was patrolling South Camden shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, when he went out to do a "business check" at a grocery store on Broadway and Chestnut Street, officials said.

McKnight got out of his patrol vehicle and was speaking with a person outside the store for nearly a minute when another man -- later identified as 38-year-old Richard Dennis of Lindenwold, New Jersey -- approached the officer from behind and stabbed him in the neck, police said.

Another officer responded to the scene and took McKnight to Cooper University Hospital, he was listed in critical but stable condition at the time.

Dennis was arrested a short time after the stabbing at South 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue and charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is due in court on Thursday, Feb. 27, for a detention hearing.

It was unclear if Dennis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.



"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8642 and Detective Michael Amador of the Camden County Police Department at 609-941-9786," the county prosecutor's office said. "Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS."