‘I was thinking my life was over': Two hurt as Camden rowhome catches fire

Flames tore through apartments along Collings Road in Camden, NJ, on July 9, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Camden firefighters rescued two people from a burning rowhome that is divided into apartments early Thursday morning.

The flames broke out around 3:45 a.m. on July 9, 2024, along Collings Road, a source within the Camden Fire Department said.

Firefighters rescued two people from the burning building, the source said. Their conditions weren't known.

"I was sleeping, I smelled something burning," resident Jesus Ocasio said. "I was thinking my life was over."

Ocasio said he woke up his wife and tried to go out a window because there was fire coming from the steps. He said he threw water on the flames to make it safe enough to get out and then went out the window.

"I don't know what we are going to do now," Ocasio said while outside the damaged property.

He was worried about his cats, which he didn't know if they made it out.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

