16-year-old Camden high school athlete shot and killed: Police

By Brendan Brightman

A 16-year-old from Camden described as a committed student and a standout athlete was shot and killed on Friday, June 6, police said.

Xyere Brooks. a sophomore at KIPP High School in Camden, was killed in a shooting that occurred at around 12:35 p.m. at the 1500 block of Thorn Street, police said.

Brooks was found by police with a gunshot wound in a home where several other teens were located, officials said.

According to police, Brooks was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 2:15 p.m.

Camden police say no charges have been brought in the case yet and that they are investigating how the shooting happened.

Brooks' high school issued a statement to NBC10:

"We are heartbroken in the wake of the tragic passing of Xyere Brooks, a sophomore at KIPP High School and a beloved member of our school community."

"Xyere was a loyal and encouraging teammate and friend, a committed student, and a standout athlete whose talent and drive were evident to everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by our Titan community."

"Our immediate focus is on supporting Xyere’s family, as well as our students and staff who are grieving. Counseling resources and emotional support are being provided across our schools throughout this week. We ask for privacy for Xyere’s family and our school community as we navigate this tragedy together."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Fogg of the Camden Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5063 or Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-3981. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

