free parking

Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters

In an annual attempt to promote visitors and making things a little easier on residents, Camden, New Jersey, officials are making meter parking free over the holidays.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

NJ Transit Dec 5

There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays

news Dec 3

Parking Lots Are Becoming as Important as Cars in Climate Change Efforts

The CPA won't write tickets at metered spots during the city's annual holiday season freebie, but they will still be ready to ticket drivers who don't follow other rules:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Illegal parking in handicap parking areas, along yellow no-parking curb lines, in tow-away zones, vehicles blocking fire hydrants and sidewalks will continue to be enforced," the city said in a news release. "Meter enforcement will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023."

The CPA will also continue to enforce parking rules in residential areas.

The hope is to promote shopping in the city for not only visitors, but also residents.

"The annual free meter parking is a courtesy to residents and visitors aimed at encouraging shopping and visits to Camden," the city's release said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

free parkingCamden
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us