Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters

Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

The CPA won't write tickets at metered spots during the city's annual holiday season freebie, but they will still be ready to ticket drivers who don't follow other rules:

"Illegal parking in handicap parking areas, along yellow no-parking curb lines, in tow-away zones, vehicles blocking fire hydrants and sidewalks will continue to be enforced," the city said in a news release. "Meter enforcement will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023."

The CPA will also continue to enforce parking rules in residential areas.

The hope is to promote shopping in the city for not only visitors, but also residents.

"The annual free meter parking is a courtesy to residents and visitors aimed at encouraging shopping and visits to Camden," the city's release said.

