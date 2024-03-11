Officials with a pair of unions that represent firefighters in Camden, NJ, are sounding an alert, as they claim concerns over faulty equipment have reached "crisis level" after claiming that problems with apparatus slowed emergency workers' response to a deadly fire on March 8.

According to a letter that the unions -- Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 and Camden City Firefighters Local #788 -- released shortly after the deadly incident, Engine Company 8, the first team to respond to a house fire along Newton Avenue on March 8, encountered a "mechanical issue" that made them unable to put water on the fire.

"Upon arrival, the first due unit, Engine Company Eight (E8), was met by fleeing residents who reported that a resident remained trapped on the second floor. E8 proceeded to advance a hoseline into the dwelling to locate, confine, and extinguish the fire on the second floor," officials with the unions wrote. "Unfortunately, E8's crew was forced to delay their advancement to the second floor and retreat to the safety of the stairs due to a mechanical issue with their fire apparatus, which caused their hose to go limp on several occasions."

The firefighters were eventually able to hook up to another company's apparatus to get water on the fire.

But, the unions claim the trapped person -- who they did not identify -- was killed in that incident.

And, while the letter made a point to note that the individual's cause of death has not yet been determined, it does say the issue caused a delayed response at the incident and, the unions claim, more than 50% of the city's fire engines have "failed their pump test."

"This fact, along with an inefficient maintenance repair process, poses a significant threat to Camden's firefighters and its residents," the letter read.

Contacted Monday, the office of Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen shared a statement on the unions' concerns, claiming "supply-chain issues" have may have delayed the delivery of new equipment.

"The safety of our City residents and City of Camden fire personnel are always a top priority, and remain a top priority. It is the City’s understanding that neither equipment or function of the fire apparatus impacted the Camden Fire Department's ability to put out this fire. The City acknowledges that some fire apparatus have experienced mechanical/operational issues in recent months," said a statement from the mayor's office. "The City is not immune from supply-chain issues and specialized parts are often on backorder and take longer than normal to arrive."

The statement noted that the city has purchased and ordered three new pieces of apparatus for the Fire Department -- though, the apparatus, the statement noted, could take "significant lead time," including up to two years to design, manufacture and deliver.

In the meantime, the statement from the mayor's office said that the city has undergone "numerous steps" to repair the existing fleet, including:

Posting new mechanic positions within the Department of Public Works' motor-pool so certain repairs can be done in-house. Because of the tight employment market it has been very difficult to fill the positions, the statement noted.

Entering into an emergency contract with a new vendor so that the city will have at least three outside vendors available to do specialized repair work.

Explored a shared service with another urban municipalities to try to find additional options for qualified mechanics to work on Camden's fire apparatus.

Still, the firefighters unions are calling on city residents to contact municipal officials after, they said, there were "multiple incidents" of trucks failing to provide water at fire calls over the past year.