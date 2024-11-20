The next time someone in Camden calls 911, it might not just be an officer who shows up but a social worker could be there ready to help.

It's part of a new program aimed at helping people in the city get connected to the services they need when they need them.

"We absolutely do see that there is a need and that is why there is such a great program," Camden County Police Department Captain Vivian Coley said.

When a Camden County Police car showed up, one couple thought they were in trouble. They were not expected care packages from a social worker asking how she could help them.

“I thought we were going to be told to get to moving," the one person, Diane, said.

The new initiative partners social workers with police officers as they patrol the city and respond to emergency calls.

“We have families who need services and social workers can address those needs much, much better than the police officers," Captain Coley explained.

NBC10 was invited to join Camden police to see the initiative in action when the group met Diane and her husband. The couple explained that they have been living on the street for about one month.

“It’s been different. I’m not used to this kind of life. First time I’ve been homeless," Diane said.

Social worker Lyzza Tyson was able to talk to them and learn about what they needed. The couple was offered a place to stay right away.

“There’s no judgement. We are not here to arrest our way out of situation. We want to make sure we provide services," Coley said.

So far the social workers have been doing a lot of community outreach with officers and responding to different complaints. In the coming weeks, they will actually be going out and responding to 911 calls with officers.

“Once we make the scene safe they pretty much take over and provide services," Camden County Police Department Lt. Louis Gonzalez said.

In 2023, police in Camden answered nearly 3,000 calls for someone suffering from a behavioral or mental health condition.

"We can go there and help with de-escalation of situation," Tyson said. We can offer services whether that is substance use treatment, mental health counseling."

Officials admit that sometimes police are limited in how they can respond to some of those challenging and sensitive calls, but having a social worker with them creates another avenue to get the person the help they need.

"I think it's good to collab together," Tyson told NBC10.

Out on the road and in the department, the social workers are available 24/7.