Officer stabbed in Camden, NJ, suspect in custody, officials say

Richard Dennis, 38, of Lindenwold, NJ, is accused of stabbing a 28-year-old Camden County police officer in the neck in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025

By David Chang

A police officer is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the neck in Camden, New Jersey, Sunday evening, according to investigators.

The officer -- a 28-year-old military veteran who has been with the Camden County Police Department for two years -- was patrolling South Camden shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday when he went out to do a "business check" at a grocery store on Broadway and Chestnut Street, officials said.

The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and was speaking with a person outside the store for nearly a minute when another man -- later identified as 38-year-old Richard Dennis of Lindenwold, New Jersey -- approached the officer from behind and stabbed him in the neck, police said.

Another officer responded to the scene and took the wounded officer to Cooper University Hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

“He still has a long way, a lot of challenges ahead and we just ask that everyone keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our officers that responded quickly in the aid of that officer that was injured in bringing him to the hospital to receive some life-saving treatment," Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Dennis was arrested a short time after the stabbing and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He will be remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

