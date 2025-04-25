Community goes to bat for Camden County Miracle League after equipment theft

People across South Jersey are stepping up to the plate to help a beloved organization in need.

Camden County Miracle League, an all-inclusive baseball community, shared that they believe someone stole their equipment. Bats, baseballs, and most of their inventory are entirely missing.

“We were very saddened by this happening because this league is very special to all of us. We have been playing for 11 years now," said Arthur Aston, General Manager of Camden County Miracle League.

Even though their equipment is missing, Aston said his team found something much more impactful: love from the community.

People across the region have been helping the league by donating equipment.

“I have some old equipment, so I decided to drop it off, hopefully add some positivity," Brandon Muzyka told NBC10.

The county's department of events and community outreach became a collection site. Lindsay Simone, the owner of Innovative Fast Pitch in Voorhees, is collecting donations too.

“I figure this is the perfect spot. We have parents in here all the time, and everyone has stuff they are not using," said Simone.

To learn more about Camden County Miracle League, visit www.ccnjml.org.