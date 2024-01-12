Officials in Camden County are warning of a potential measles exposure at two hospitals.

The county's health department has confirmed one case of the virus and is conducting an investigation and contact tracing.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this case could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 2, officials say.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where measles occurred

The Camden County resident who was exposed to the virus visited the following two healthcare facilities:

Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics located at 6400 Main Street in Vorhees Township on Jan. 5 between 11:35 a.m. and 2:32 p.m.

The Emergency Department at Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital located at 18 Laurel Road in Stratford on Jan. 8 between 8 p.m. and 12:38 a.m.

The person also went to a daycare center, but officials say that have already identified and notified anyone who may have been exposed.

Symptoms of measles

If you have not already had the measles virus or have not been vaccinated from the disease, you can get sick.

The symptoms to look out for include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes or pinkeye

Rash that usually starts as flat red spots on the face near the hairline that eventually spread down toward the neck, arms, legs and feet

Measles can spread easily from person to person by droplets in the air.

Officials say that the original source of the infection is unknown.

If you are suffering from any of the symptoms listed above or think you may have been exposed to measles, officials are urging you to contact your doctor to get tested and report the exposure.

You can call the Camden County Health Department at (856) 549-0530 with any questions.