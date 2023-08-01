Camden County invests $8M into ‘Eye in the Sky' system, tech upgrades for police

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are planning to beef up the technology they use in preventing crime with an influx of $8 million intended to help support Camden County's "Eye in the Sky" program.

On Monday, the state of New Jersey provided Camden County with the funds intended to, as officials called it, "upgrade and enhance" existing equipment throughout the Camden County Police Department's operating system.

“Over the years technologies like our eye in the sky system, license plate readers and Shotspotter have made us a smarter public safety agency,” Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said in a statement. “Like anything else that gets older, some digital systems become obsolete over time, and it is critical that we stay ahead of the curve and continue to improve upon our existing framework in our tactical center.”

Camden has used its "Eye in the "Sky" system of surveillance cameras for the past 12 years -- essentially ever since city officials closed the city's police department and put law enforcement under county control.

Over those past 12 years, officials claim, Camden has seen "50-year lows" with violent crime reportedly down 44% and homicides down as much as 60% over the years before the county took over.

Rodriguez told NBC10's Cydney Long that the funding will be used to improve the department's technology -- including new laptops in patrol cars, desktops for officers and replace aging surveillance cameras -- to allow the police to stay on the cutting edge of crime-fighting.

"This technology is a force multiplier. I wish we had a thousand officers on every corner, but we don't," he said.

In a statement, Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said that the use of technology like the "Eye in the Sky" system and Shotspotter -- which helps police triangulate the location of suspected gunfire -- has helped produce these results.

“Our tactical room is the nerve center of the department, so it’s without question, that these funds are going to assist us in keeping our community safe,” Cappelli said in a statement. “It means we are going to be able to improve upon our existing tools that will ultimately give our officers a strategic advantage in the streets of the city. I want to thank our legislators for their advocacy and their willingness to secure these funds for our department.”

In explaining how the police will use the new equipment purchased with this funding, officials said that they hope it will allow officers to help stop crime before it can occur.

"When you think about what this means...this will save lives," said New Jersey assemblyman William Moen (D-5th dist.).