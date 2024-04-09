Camden completes $10 million street reconstruction project

After nearly two years, Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen joined fellow elected officials to celebrate the completion of the $10 million reconstruction project on 27th Street on Tuesday morning.

The project encompassed 27th Street from Marlton to Federal streets and Baird Boulevard and was completed in four phases. It aimed to improve safety and mobility for vehicles and pedestrians, reconstruct the roadway, curbing and sidewalks, upgrade a traffic signal at Berkley Street and improve signing and striping throughout the corridor.

"This was a huge undertaking but a necessary one," said Commissioner Al Dyer, who also serves as the liaison to the Department of Public Works. "Through this project, we have been able to completely transform this roadway into a strong piece of county infrastructure that is set to last decades."

The project cost a total of nearly $10 million, with the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank providing $3.5 million to the county that was dedicated to widening 27th Street, installing a south side parking lane with two-way travel lanes, installing new curbs, handicap ramps and sidewalks, and fully reconstructing the road and putting in a new traffic signal at the intersection of Berkley Street.

An additional $81,500 was used to pave 27th Street's alleyways. The cost of sewage and stormwater upgrades was paid for by the city through the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank for $5.5 million.

The state Department of Transportation provided an additional $750,000 grant for concept development and design of the project.

"The 27th Street reconstruction project was a much needed improvement for the City of Camden and its residents," said Assemblyman Bill Moen. "This project was carefully completed in four phases to provide vital safety improvements, both for vehicles and pedestrians."

The street will also be dedicated to Mike Rozier, a former NFL player for the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons, and a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Nebraska. He attended nearby Woodrow Wilson High School. Before attending Nebraska, he spent his freshman year at Coffeyville Junior College in Kansas.

Rozier was inducted into the Camden County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and the College Football Hall of Fame a year later.

"It is hard for me to find the proper words to express my sincere gratitude to a community and school system that gave me so much as a child," Rozier said. "My family grew up on this street, me and my five brothers were always out playing some kind of came in around 27th Street."