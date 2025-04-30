Facing $91 million budget shortfall, Camden City School District plans layoffs

More than 100 Camden City School District staff members are expected to lose their jobs as the district works to address a projected $91 million budget shortfall.

State District Superintendent of the Camden City School District, Dr. Katrina McCombs, announced that the district is implementing a series of "difficult, but necessary steps" to stabilize finances.

The district's actions include staff reductions, a consolidated leadership structure at Camden High Campus, and a change in academic structure at the Morgan Village Middle School location.

"These changes are deeply personal and they have not been made lightly," said McCombs.

McCombs said that the budget shortfall is not the result of "sudden mismanagement or a lack of support." The district actually received a six percent increase of $20.9 million in state aid this year.

"But even with that increase, it is not enough to close the structural gap we have been managing for years," said McCombs.

The district has relied heavily on temporary federal relief funds to maintain staffing and support services, according to McCombs. The funds are now exhausted.

The district also pointed to declining enrollment as a contributing factor for the budget shortfall. According to district data, enrollment has dropped by nearly 50% percent over the past decade. At the same time, Charter and Renaissance school payments have grown.

“The path forward requires that we align our resources with the size and needs of our district today, not the size of the district we were a decade ago," said McCombs.

With marching orders from the state to right size, McCombs said 117 staff members will no longer have a job beginning July 1.

"Every member of our team plays an important role in supporting our students, and we are deeply grateful for their service and dedication," McCombs said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

McCombs said the number of people being laid off could go down with retirements and other circumstances. She said the positions affected range from attendance officer to teacher, nurse to principal, among others. McCombs said most of the positions they had to eliminate were grant funded.

"My heart is heavy," said Pamela Clark, president of the Camden Education Association.

Clark said some CEA members have already been notified of layoffs. She said that the CEA plans to review the budget, hoping for change.

"Every single position that is being cut, everybody will feel the effect of it,” said Clark.

In addition to staff reductions and the restructuring efforts at Camden High and Morgan Village Middle School, the district plans to take additional actions including reducing contracted services and reducing overtime expenses.