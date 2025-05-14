Pennsylvania

Man wanted for over a year arrested after allegedly asking girl for nude photos

Calvin Cheeze was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia after being wanted by officials in Montgomery County, Pa., for over a year

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man who was wanted by police in Montgomery County was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

The Hatboro Police Department announced that they were looking for Calvin Cheeze in November of 2023 after he allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to a girl who was underage.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Cheeze was also accused of asking the girl to send him nude photos of herself, police said.

After a year and a half, U.S. Marshals took to social media to announce that they had found and arrested Cheeze in Richmond, Virginia, around 4:30 p.m. on May 13.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cheeze is charged with corruption of minors, contact or communication with minor for sexual abuse and other related charges.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us