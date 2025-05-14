Man wanted for over a year arrested after allegedly asking girl for nude photos

A man who was wanted by police in Montgomery County was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia.

The Hatboro Police Department announced that they were looking for Calvin Cheeze in November of 2023 after he allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to a girl who was underage.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cheeze was also accused of asking the girl to send him nude photos of herself, police said.

After a year and a half, U.S. Marshals took to social media to announce that they had found and arrested Cheeze in Richmond, Virginia, around 4:30 p.m. on May 13.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

@USMS_Philly and USMS Capital Area Regional FTF have arrested one of Montgomery County PA's "Most Wanted". Calvin Cheeze was apprehended in Richmond, Virginia, at 4:30pm. Cheeze was wanted by @HatboroPolice since 2023 for unlawful contact with a minor. https://t.co/lykuj0NnGa pic.twitter.com/h2206EB1yi — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) May 13, 2025

Cheeze is charged with corruption of minors, contact or communication with minor for sexual abuse and other related charges.