Pennsylvania

‘Call 911' Sign in Window Leads to Arrest in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press

911 on a phone screen
Photo: Kyu Oh | Getty Images

What to Know

  • Police say a woman’s hand-scrawled “Call 911” sign in the window of a western Pennsylvania home led to the arrest of her boyfriend.
  • Someone alerted state police after seeing the sign over the weekend and troopers say they found a “visibly distraught” woman who was bleeding.
  • According to court documents, the woman told troopers she was beaten and attacked by her boyfriend who smashed her phone during an argument

A woman's hand-scrawled “Call 911” sign in the window of a Pennsylvania home led to the arrest of her boyfriend.

State troopers said they found a “visibly distraught” woman who was bleeding after someone who saw the sign called state police to the Westmoreland County home over the weekend.

According to court documents, the woman told troopers she was beaten and attacked by her boyfriend, James Vickers, 45, who she said had smashed her phone during an argument. The woman told troopers she thought she was going to die because Vickers had strangled her.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Republican Party 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania GOP Will Meet Again to Discuss Toomey Censure, Vote

The Lineup 59 mins ago

Keystone Cannabis? The Bipartisan Push for Recreational Marijuana: The Lineup

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman managed to put up the “Call 911” sign to draw attention.

Vickers had a folding knife clipped to a pocket and resisted arrest, troopers said.

Vickers was ordered held in the county jail on $25,000 bond.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, simple assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct, harassment and several drug possession counts.

Court documents did not show an attorney listed to represent him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania911Pennsylvania State Police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us