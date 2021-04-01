California Man Charged With Attacking Officer With Stun Weapon in Capitol Riot

Daniel Rodriguez is accused of attacking Officer Michael Fanone with a stun weapon. Fanone has described being assaulted and beaten with a pro-police flag

A Southern California man has been indicted on charges that he attacked a police officer with an "electroshock weapon" during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Fontana, was arrested Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

He is accused of attacking Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral votes affirming President Joe Biden's win, NBC News reports.

Fanone has described being beaten by the mob and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly, and he has said some in the crowd chanted, "Kill him with his own gun."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

