A taxi cab driver died in a Philadelphia street after being stabbed in the neck in what police believe may have been a robbery.

The man's body was found along the 4400 block of I Street in the city's Juniata Park section before 2 a.m. He had a 3-inch slash wound to his neck, police said. Police have not publically identified the man.

Officers said the driver was face down in the street when they arrived and pronounced dead there. They followed a trail of blood a city block to Ramona Street where they located his unmarked taxi cab. The white sedan had crashed into two parked cars along the block.

Witnesses to the crash told police that they heard the crash and then saw two men running from the back seats right after.

Investigators said the driver may have been stabbed from behind and then tried to give chase to the men who attacked him.

Inside the cab, investigators found the driver's taxi meter, taxi tags and cash in the front and back seats. They said the cash means a motive of robbery is being considered.

Authorities have not yet released descriptions of the men seen running from the taxi.

