Bus Rider Critical After Tioga Crash

Police in Philadelphia are investigation after a man was struck by a vehicle along Germantown Avenue in the city's Tioga neighborhood, shortly after stepping off of a SEPTA bus.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, when a 33-year-old male stepped off a SEPTA bus along the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.

As the man moved to cross Germantown Avenue at Butler Street, police said, he was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet, headed northbound, that was driven by a 78-year-old man.

The man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition, and, police said, the driver of the Chevrolet stayed on scene as is cooperating with the police.

This investigation remains ongoing, police said.