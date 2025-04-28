First responders are at a Philadelphia intersection after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a school bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of North 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 5 p.m. on April 28, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

Police said that there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man in the wheelchair was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m., police said.

“We are aware of an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian at 5th and Lehigh. We are working with first responders who are on site. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was fatally injured," the school district wrote in a statement to NBC10.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 6 p.m. where a yellow school bus could be seen stopped in the intersection.

A wheelchair was also visible in front of the bus.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.