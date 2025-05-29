Bus driver from Philly charged with 47 counts of child endangerment, police say

A bus driver from Philadelphia has been charged with 47 counts of child endangerment following a reckless driving incident on the Garden State Parkway, Lakewood police said.

Xiao Lei Lei Tian, 41, was driving a commercial bus with nearly 50 kids and three adults from Rhode Island to a private school in Lakewood, New Jersey, when witnesses say he drove at high speeds, failed to maintain his lane, used his phone while driving and even stood in the aisle of the moving bus, leaving the steering wheel unattended.

Lakewood police say they first responded to the bus after it was found disabled at Cedar Bridge Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue after it reportedly ran out of gas.

An officer who came across the vehicle was told of what happened by Tian's passengers, police said.

Tian also faces a number of other motor vehicle violations, police said.

Lakewood police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.