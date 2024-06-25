Vandals burn American flags in Audubon, NJ, police say

An investigation is underway after vandals targeted a special tribute honoring America's heroes.

Back in May 2024 on Memorial Day, 100 American flags were placed near a grassy knoll by members of the Audubon-Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club to honor those who have served the country.

At some point been the night of Monday, June 24, and the morning of Tuesday, June 25, some of those flags were torn and burned at the scene at Kings Highway and East Lake Drive in Audubon, New Jersey.

Audubon Police Chief Thomas Tassi -- who described the incident as disgusting and sad -- believes this was not a political statement, but instead an act of juvenile vandalism.

There are people believed to be suspects, but security cameras are still under review, according to Chief Tassi, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the incident should call Audubon PD at 856-547-1171 .