A Staten Island man admitted to setting two rubber sex toys on fire, which led to a three-alarm blaze that engulfed at least two homes, according to court documents.

Harry Torres, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of arson following the Monday afternoon fire on North Burgher Avenue, court documents show. Torres is accused of intentionally setting a fire in the backyard of one property, which then spread to two neighboring houses and two motor vehicles, the criminal complaint states.

The FDNY responded to the scene around 3:20 p.m. and was able to extinguish the fire.

When questioned by Fire Marshall Joseph Conforti, Torres allegedly told him, "I started the fire. I was in the backyard at my house and I lit two sex toys on fire," the complaint said.

Torres was also charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, and was arrested on the scene, according to law enforcement sources.

"This was a heavy, deep-seeded fire that necessitated the use of three alarms," fire officials said, who said the fire was deemed suspicious.

No one was inside the properties at the time of fire, the borough commander said, and no injuries were reported.

Attorney information for Torres was not immediately clear.