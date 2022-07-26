Burned Remains Found Near NJ Cemetery Identified

Authorities in Mercer County have identified burned human remains found near a cemetery in Hamilton Township Tuesday morning.

Police said they discovered a severely burned body on Clover Lane around 7 a.m. after someone in the area called in what appeared to be human remains near the cemetery.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office later identified the victim as 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd of Ewing, New Jersey.

An autopsy is pending, investigators said.

A person of interest has been identified in the case, prosecutors said, but the homicide task force is asking anyone with information to contact them.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday evening.