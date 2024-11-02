New Jersey

3 plead guilty to killing teen, hurting father outside NJ Walmart during 2021 drug sale

Jayviyohn Earley, Tarik Jenkins and Kayhree Simmons each pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter for the death of Albert Williams in a Walmart parking lot

By Emily Rose Grassi

Judge's gavel
Getty Images

Three people pled guilty to the 2021 shooting death of a teenager during a drug transaction outside of a Walmart in southern New Jersey, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

22-year-old Jayviyohn Earley, of Willingboro, made a deal to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for an 18-year prison sentence, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials explained that 28-year-old Tarik Jenkins, of Pemberton Township, and 22-year-old Kayhree Simmons, of Willingboro, each made deals to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for 15-year sentences.

The three of them all admitted to going to the Route 541 Walmart parking lot in order to participate in a drug transaction on Oct. 7, 2021, according to officials.

During this sale, each of the men said that they fired their weapons and killed 17-year-old Albert Williams of Hammonton, officials said. His father, Dion Williams, was also shot during this incident but survived.

The sentencing hearings for Earley, Jenkins and Simmons is scheduled to take place on Jan. 6, 2025.

A fourth suspect, 23-year-old Kweli McCants, of Willingboro, is still facing charges along with a fifth unnamed person who had pled guilty to hindering the investigation of the shooting, officials said.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGun violenceBurlington County
