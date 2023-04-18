Crews Make Strides to Containing NJ Wildfire

As the firefight against a wildfire in Washington Township, Burlington County, entered its second day, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said significant strides had been made to contain the flames.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the NJ Forest Fire Service tweeted that the River Road Wildfire was around 85% contained at 257 acres.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: River Road Wildfire – Washington Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire has made substantial progress containing a wildfire burning off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Township.



The fire is currently 257 acres in size and 85% contained. pic.twitter.com/jKKT77AtVu — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 19, 2023

"Today crews will continue to monitor and improve containment lines in addition to extinguishing any hotspots near the fire perimeter," the service said.

At one point Tuesday, about 30 nearby structures were in danger due to the fire. No structures were threatened as of Wednesday morning.

Route 542 had reopened by Wednesday morning. Old Church Road and River Road, however, remained closed.

The wildfire was originally detected at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday.

No mandatory evacuations were issued and officials said they didn't believe there would be any reason for there to be any.