The bomb squad was called after a 34-year-old man tried several doors to enter a South Jersey vo-tech school Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The incident played out around 4 p.m. at the Burlington County Institute of Technology Medford campus on Hawkin Road in Burlington County, Medford police said.

Medford police posted about the "suspicious person" in a Facebook post. They said officers first responded "for the report of a subject attempting to enter the building via multiple doors after having contact with school staff."

Responding police officers detained Gregory T. Nicholas and began looking at the white work van he drove onto the campus.

"A Medford Township Police explosives detection K9 provided a positive indication to the presence of potential explosive material within the vehicle resulting in the school being evacuated with the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit responding to the school," Medford police said.

Crews from several surrounding communities and the New Jersey State Police bomb squad were called in, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, a robot could be seen examining the van.

However, it was discovered that "there was no threat within the school or within the vehicle," police said.

Nicholas was jailed on charges including creating a false public alarm, trespassing, possession of a weapon on school property (knife) and hindering his own apprehension, police said.

It was unclear if Nicholas had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

No students were hurt, but "out of precaution" any students still at the school for after-school activities were taken to a nearby location and eventually loaded onto buses, Burlington County Special Services School District superintendent Dr. Christopher Nagy said in a letter to parents and guardians.

The incident remained under investigation.