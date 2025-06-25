Burglary ring behind 18 heists, including Cape May jewelry store, arrested: Police

Six men were charged in connection to the burglary of the Queen Mary jewelry store in Cape May in 2024, along with more than a dozen other heists across multiple states, officials said on Tuesday.

More than 30 law enforcement agencies assisted in catching the burglary ring, which is accused of carrying out at least 18 thefts in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Marco Honesty, 28, Richard Francis, 35, Dominique Hayes, 29, Deandre Dudley, 32, Ilon Coles-Melson, 21, and Marcus Gallmon, 21, who are all residents of Washington, D.C. or Maryland, were charged by federal prosecutors in Newark, New Jersey for for conspiring to transport stolen property derived from burglarized consignment shops across multiple states.

In New Jersey alone, 19 law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, along with Philadelphia police, Delaware State Police and five Homeland Security Investigations units across the region, officials said.

All the alleged burglaries took place between March and November 2024, with the burglary in Cape May taking place in May of that year.