Burglar wanted for breaking into Jersey Mike's Subs in Bucks County

Police said the burglary happened on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Jersey Mike's in Cross Keys Place.

Plumstead Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are searching for the person who broke into a Jersey Mike's Subs earlier this week.

According to the Plumstead Township Police Department, on Monday, March 17, 2025, around 11:59 a.m., officers responded to the Jersey Mike's in Cross Keys Place after receiving a report of a smashed window.

When officers arrived, they said they found signs of forced entry into the store. However, after a search of the building and surrounding area, officers found no one inside.

Surveillance video inside the business showed a man using an object to smash the window, run in, and steal an item.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident to call the Plumstead Township Police Department. 

