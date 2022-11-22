Burglar Uses Hammer to Steal $20,000 From Safe in Philly's Enon Tabernacle Church

Philadelphia police say a hammer-wielding burglar was caught on camera breaking into a popular Baptist church in East Mount Airy and stealing thousands of dollars from a safe.

Surveillance video released by police shows the thief using a hammer to break into a safe at Enon Tabernacle Church and allegedly stealing $20,000 to $25,000 in cash and checks.

Philadelphia police said the Cheltenham Avenue burglary happened on Nov. 12, but was reported to the department on Monday.

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 14th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/ksyzEaPmzI pic.twitter.com/DAaPnyQh39 — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 22, 2022

The male is shown walking from Cheltenham Ave. through the parking lot, before breaking through a glass door to enter the church, police said. He then heads directly to the main office, which includes a safe.

Police said the male was wearing yellow and black work gloves and has a black backpack with “BRAND” written on the back.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or suspect is asked to call PPD's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.