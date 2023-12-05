Burglar steals over $10K worth of jewelry in under 40 seconds from Bucks County store

Police are investigating after a burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store in Warrington Township, Pennsylvania early Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to Henry's Rock & Gem Inc., on the 1400 block of Easton Road at approximately 5:13 a.m. for a report of a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, police discovered the store was burglarized.

Police said through investigation, officers learned that a person dressed all in black, wearing gloves and a surgical-style mask broke a window and entered the business.

The suspect had stolen several pieces of jewelry that were valued at over $10,000 before leaving the store in just 40 seconds through the rear door, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has information on the suspect to call the Warrington Police at 215-343-331 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.