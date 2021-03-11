Bullets Fly Into Homes, Car Crashes as Driver Killed in Philly Shooting

A shooting that killed a 21-year-old man as he drove his car left behind even further damage as bullets flew into surrounding homes and the man’s car crashed into other vehicles.

Police found 33 spent shell casings from three separate guns after bullets rang out just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Easton Road in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car, with at least one bullet wound to his chest, Small said. The car careened into a parked vehicle and caused a chain reaction crash. Small said no one was inside the other cars.

Bullets struck at least three surrounding houses with people inside, but it seemed no one was hurt, the chief inspector said.

The victim was not from Philadelphia and it was unclear why he was driving through the city, Small said.

No suspects were immediately arrested as police continued their investigation.

The shooting is another in a long list as Philadelphia continues to grapple with rising gun violence. As of Wednesday night, there had been 92 homicide victims in the city, excluding the 21-year-old man, according to PPD statistics. That figure represents a 33% increase to the same time last year, which was already the deadliest year in decades.

Philadelphia leaders, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner have called for Pennsylvania's state legislature to allow the city to enforce stricter gun laws in an effort to curb the violence.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.