Bullets Fired Into Montco Dem Committee Office After ‘Stolen Election' Threats

Inauguration Day, which should have been a triumphant day for the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, ended up being one of worry after the group’s office was shot up following emailed threats referencing "a stolen election."

Three bullet holes riddled the front windows of the Norristown building on E. Airy Street. Officers were alerted around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after Brian Levy, the committee’s executive director, called in the shooting, Norristown Police Department Chief Mark Talbot said.

“While [Wednesday] was a good day for the nation and the rule of law, I regret to inform you that also [Wednesday] someone shot three bullets into the office of MCDC through the front window,” committee Chairman Joe Foster said in a statement.

Levy told police he believed the shots were fired sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the building was unoccupied, Talbot said. Levy discovered the bullet holes as he was picking up the mail Wednesday morning, Foster noted.

Levy had also alerted police on Jan. 8 that someone sent a threatening email that “alluded to a stolen election,” the chief said. Talbot added that the exact details of the email won’t be released at this time and that it was unclear if the same person who sent it was responsible for the shooting.

Jan. 8 was just two days after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in what ended up being a deadly riot that claimed the lives of both rioters and police.

The mob had been motivated in part by repeated but false claims from Trump that the election had been stolen by Democrats. Montgomery County, meanwhile, voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The Norristown Police Department, Montgomery County Detectives and FBI were jointly investigating the shooting at the party’s committee office.