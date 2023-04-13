Bullet Strikes Day Care During Gun Battle Between Man and Car Thief, Police Say

A bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia day care during a shootout between an armed man and an armed thief who was trying to steal his car, police said.

The incident occurred near the Lawncrest Rec Center and a day care on Rising Sun Avenue and Comly Street on Thursday shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police told NBC10 a thief was trying to break into a parked car when the owner of the vehicle confronted him. The owner -- who has a legal permit to carry -- and the thief -- who was also armed -- pulled out their weapons and exchanged gunfire, police said.

The owner of the car was not hurt during the gun battle and the thief fled the scene, according to investigators. Police believe the thief was shot at least once because there was a pool of blood in the area where he fled.

During the gun battle, a bullet went through the window of the day care which was still occupied at the time, police said. No one inside the day care was injured however. Police have not yet revealed if the stray bullet came from the car owner or the thief. They continue to investigate and search for the suspect.

