Building Collapses Onto North Philadelphia Sidewalk, 2 Hurt

Bricks and debris fell onto the sidewalk and street as a North Philadelphia building collapsed late Sunday night, leaving two people hurt.

The collapse occurred along Germantown Avenue around 10 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The building on the 3300 block was an abandoned retail space.

Two people on the ground below suffered minor injuries, police said.

Neighboring properties on Rising Sun and Germantown avenues were closed as a precaution, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately clear.