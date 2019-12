Sunday, October 7, 2012 is The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's 11th Annual Buddy Walk® and Family Fun Day.

The event benfits the Trisomy 21 Program at CHOP and the National Down Syndrome Society.

It's being held at the Villanova Stadium from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Go to the Buddy Walk® website to get more information on how you can participate.