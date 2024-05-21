Bucks Co. man pleads to raping minor in grocery store parking lot

A Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to charges that claim he raped a teen girl he communicated with on social media in the parking lot of a Quakertown grocery store last year.

Court documents note that Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, of Sellersville, pleaded guilty to on Monday to counts of rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals, and related crimes after he was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in an incident that happened last year.

Officials said an investigation into Sanchez began after the teen told police that he had assaulted her in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store located along the 1400 block of W. Broad Street in Quakertown on Oct. 23.

An investigation into this case, officials said, found that a vehicle registered to Sanchez could be seen on store surveillance video at the time the incident was said to have occurred.

Officials said the the girl told police she net Sanchez on one prior occasion and had interacted with him through Snapchat where he paid her for sexually explicit videos.

Sanchez was arrested on Nov. 3.

Officials said that Sanchez's sentencing was deferred to August while so he can undergo a sex offender registration assessment.