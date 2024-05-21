Bucks County

Bucks Co. man pleads to raping minor in grocery store parking lot

On Monday, Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, of Sellersville has pleaded guilty after he was charged with raping a teen girl in the parking lot of a grocery store in Quakertown in October

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to charges that claim he raped a teen girl he communicated with on social media in the parking lot of a Quakertown grocery store last year.

Court documents note that Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, of Sellersville, pleaded guilty to on Monday to counts of rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals, and related crimes after he was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in an incident that happened last year.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said an investigation into Sanchez began after the teen told police that he had assaulted her in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store located along the 1400 block of W. Broad Street in Quakertown on Oct. 23.

An investigation into this case, officials said, found that a vehicle registered to Sanchez could be seen on store surveillance video at the time the incident was said to have occurred.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the the girl told police she net Sanchez on one prior occasion and had interacted with him through Snapchat where he paid her for sexually explicit videos.

Sanchez was arrested on Nov. 3.

Officials said that Sanchez's sentencing was deferred to August while so he can undergo a sex offender registration assessment.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 48 mins ago

Crane catches fire at Gloucester City Terminal near Walt Whitman Bridge

Bryce Harper 1 hour ago

Add promposal wingman to Bryce Harper's résumé

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us