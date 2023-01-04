Bucks County Tennis Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

A Bucks County tennis coach is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in Pennsylvania, Florida, and foreign countries.

On Monday, Upper Makefield Township Police began investigating Hector Andres Jacome Jaramillo, 24, for an alleged sexual assault.

Jaramillo is a tennis coach who worked as a private instructor at different facilities and camps. Investigators determined Jaramillo sexually assaulted a child in Solebury Township and Upper Makefield Township in Bucks County as well as Florida and other countries where he and the victim traveled for tennis tournaments.

Jaramillo was arrested Tuesday at his home in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. He is charged with aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official, endangering the welfare of children and other related offenses.

Jaramillo was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

While Jaramillo is in custody, investigators said more victims could be out there as he had contact with numerous children as a tennis coach.

If you were victimized by Jaramillo or know someone who was, please contact Detective Jumper at 215-968-3020.