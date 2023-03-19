Bucks County Teen Dies in Boating Accident

An 18-year-old from Doylestown died -- and two other teens needed to be rescued -- after a boating accident on Lake Henry, on Saturday, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, 18-year-old Dominic Testani, of Doylestown, was with several other teens on the lake, located near Scranton, when a rowboat he was on capsized just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

At that time, officials were able to rescue two teens who were found clinging to a capsized rowboat, but police said the rescued teens told officials Testani was still in the water. Dive teams, investigators said, immediately began searching for Testani.

Seven hours later, at about 9 a.m., officials recovered Testani's body from the water, police said.

NBC10 has learned that Testani was a student at Central Bucks West High School. Officials have not yet detailed what might have led to the deadly incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.