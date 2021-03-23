Bucks County Teacher's Aide Accused of Sexually Abusing 2 Children, Possessing Child Porn

What to Know Anthony Troupe, 33, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is accused of sexually abusing at least two children as well as possessing and distributing child pornography.

A former Bucks County teacher’s aide is accused of sexually abusing at least two children as well as possessing and distributing child pornography.

Anthony Troupe, 33, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is charged with involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and other related offenses.

Investigators told NBC10 a monthslong child porn investigation led them to Troupe’s home on the 5800 block of Bensalem Boulevard. Detectives searched the home on March 16 and discovered dozens of child pornography images on his computer, according to officials.

“During that investigation, we recovered to date 50 images but we think there’s up to a thousand images, we’re still going through the computers, of child pornography,” Fred Harran, the Bensalem Township Public Safety Director, told NBC10.

Troupe was arrested and charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography. He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $75,000.

After Troupe’s arrest, police said they discovered Troupe also sexually abused at least two children. Troupe allegedly sexually assaulted one of the victims in both Bensalem and Carbon County, Pennsylvania.

Troupe had worked at Hallowell Elementary School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District as a teacher’s aide. A spokesperson for the school district said Troupe was not a direct employee of the district but instead was contracted to the school through a contracted service, Substitute Teacher Service, Inc. and provided “specialized learning support.” The spokesperson also said his child abuse clearances were current and in accordance with state law and District policies.

Troupe worked at Hallowell during February 2020 and then again between September 2020 until March 16 2021. After his arrest, he was fired from the District.

The Hatboro-Horsham School District is also providing counseling services and support for students and staff.

“This guy, from what I understand, also had an ad out in social media for being a daycare, babysitter, so this guy is an absolute child predator,” Harran said.

Prior to Bensalem, Troupe had previously lived in Bristol Township and Carbon County.

If you have any information on Troupe, call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.