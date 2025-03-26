The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is warning the public regarding persistent scammers who are falsely identifying themselves as deputies in an attempt to defraud residents.

Officials said the Sheriff's Office has been receiving ongoing reports of these deceptive calls, where scammers use aggressive and threatening language to pressure individuals into providing personal information or making payments.

According to officials, these scammers may even use the names of actual deputies and try to manipulate caller ID to display the Sheriff's Office's phone number.

If called back, officials said the spoofed number may lead to a fake voicemail or an individual posing as a member of the Sheriff's Office.

The scammers often request payment through unconventional methods, such as Bitcoin, gift cards, or payments at random retail kiosks, officials said.

"Let me be clear: no member of the Bucks County Sheriff's Office will ever call you demanding money or threatening arrest over the phone," Sheriff Fred Harran said in a news release. "These criminals are preying on our community, and it's crucial that residents remain vigilant. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your local police department. We're all in this together to protect our citizens."

The Sheriff's Office shared the following tips if you receive a suspicious call:

Remember that the Bucks County Sheriff's Office will never threaten you over the phone. Hang up immediately if you feel pressured or uncomfortable.

It is crucial to understand that you cannot pay off law enforcement to resolve a warrant. This is never a legitimate procedure. Do not provide any personal information or financial details.

If you are concerned, call the Bucks County Sheriff's Office directly to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam and wish or want to report a similar incident, you are urged to contact your local police department immediately.