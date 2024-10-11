More victims found of Bucks Co. man accused of drugging, raping at least 12 women

More victims of a serial rapist have been found by investigators leading to more charges against the suspect, according to officials.

Sources say they have found more victims so Andrew Gallow, of Levittown, will be facing more charges.

Gallo was arrested in September after police said he assaulted six women that he met on dating sites.

Multiple sources said that six more victims have been located and are cooperating with police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Gallo is currently being held in a Bucks County prison but sources told NBC10 that since word of his arrest was made public, more women have come forward telling police they were assaulted by him.

Andrew Gallo had told NBC10 just after his arrest that he did not assault women he met online, but women are telling police a very different story.

Many of them are saying they met Gallo on sites like sugardaddymeet.com, Tinder and Hinge.

When Gallo had the women at his Levittown home, they drank alcohol that, police said, Gallo laced with drugs.

The women all told police similar stories, according to court records. They said they were not able to stop the rough sexual activity at the hands of Gallo.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

"Over the course of a year, this defendant invited women to his home in Bristol Township where he surreptitiously hid dangerous drugs in alcohol," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors said they found women who had been abused more than a year ago, but as the investigation continued they uncovered more victims who said they were victimized as far back as 2018.

Gallo has remained in jail since his September arrest and no longer has his belongings at the house in Levittown where the alleged attacks occurred.

Neighbors familiar with the location said he was renting the house and the property owners allegedly will not have him return if he makes bail.

NBC10 reached out to Gallo's attorney for comment and has not yet heard back.

Prosecutor shares insight into case

Former state and federal prosecutor Tom Hogan is not affiliated with this case but told NBC10 that just because an arrest happens doesn't mean the investigation stops.

"It would be very natural here for law enforcement to start looking through other forensic evidence and finding out other women he had contact with," Hogan said.

Hogan explained that it's typical for police to examine online records, dating sites and internet searches.

While suspects may think they have erased an online profile, many times it's right there for police to see.

"The dating app itself is a third party, is keeping all of the information, and if you've logged in and given the third party that information, the dating app is still going to have all of that information," Hogan said. "The other thing you've got to think about is you may think you've deleted things from your phone or your computer, you haven't. Law enforcement still will be able to get underneath it and pull out things that you think were long gone."

Victims come forward

Police said they are still investigating to determine if there are any more victims.

Since the case remains under investigation, new charges could come when Gallo makes his next court appearance next month.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department said that they "strongly believe there are other victims" and are asking anyone who fears they may be a victim of Gallo's to come forward.

Officials are asking anyone who went on a date with Gallo and believe he victimized them to contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 267-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

Those concerned they may be a victim of Gallo's can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.