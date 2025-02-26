Bucks County

Bucks County resident poses as officer while confronting reckless driver: Police

By Cherise Lynch

A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing.
Getty Images

A resident in Bucks County tried to take matters into their own hands after spotting an alleged reckless driver.

Pennridge Regional Police shared that on Tuesday, Feb. 18, officers responded to the intersection of West Rock Road and Rt. 313 after receiving a report of a reckless driver.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said upon arrival, officers spoke with a resident who reported seeing someone driving recklessly.

Bucks County Feb 21

Bucks County piano teacher accused of sexually abusing several students

Pennsylvania 21 hours ago

Man accused of setting house on fire in Bucks County speaks out from jail

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers later learned that the resident had followed the alleged reckless driver and obtained their license plate, according to police. Right after, the resident and the vehicle driver got into an altercation where the resident identified himself as a police officer.

"Police are investigating the incident following allegations that the resident was impersonating a police officer," said Pennridge Regional Police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyPennsylvania
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us