Bucks County resident poses as officer while confronting reckless driver: Police

A resident in Bucks County tried to take matters into their own hands after spotting an alleged reckless driver.

Pennridge Regional Police shared that on Tuesday, Feb. 18, officers responded to the intersection of West Rock Road and Rt. 313 after receiving a report of a reckless driver.

Police said upon arrival, officers spoke with a resident who reported seeing someone driving recklessly.

Officers later learned that the resident had followed the alleged reckless driver and obtained their license plate, according to police. Right after, the resident and the vehicle driver got into an altercation where the resident identified himself as a police officer.

"Police are investigating the incident following allegations that the resident was impersonating a police officer," said Pennridge Regional Police.