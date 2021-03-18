The top deputy to Bucks County District Attorney Matthrew Weintraub has been demoted for working as a food delivery man while on the county clock, the county said in a statement Thursday.

First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore, who makes $120,000 a year as the top unelected prosecutor in Bucks County, "demonstrated very poor judgment," Weintraub said in a statement.

Shore, who is not resigning, has paid back the time he spent delivering for the food app DoorDash with accrued vacation time, the county said.

“Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership,” Weintraub said. “He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney’s Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable. No exceptions."

Shore was demoted from first assistant DA to a deputy. He was lead prosecutor for many of the county's highest-profile cases in recent years, including the notorious farm killings of four young men by cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz near New Hope in 2017.

KYW Newsradio first reported Shore's demotion.

Shore has worked for the DA's office since 2015, and previously worked for the office from 1996 to 2000. He previously worked for the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the state attorney general's office.

Weintraub did not say why Shore was working a second job as a food deliveryman.

Deputy DA Jennifer Schorn has been promoted to first assistant, Weintraub said.