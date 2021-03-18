Bucks County

Bucks Co. Prosecutor Demoted for DoorDash Food Delivery Job During Work Hours

The first assistant district attorney in Bucks County, the second-in-command to DA Matthew Weintraub, was delivering for Door Dash while on the clock at his $120,000-a-year county job.

By Brian X. McCrone

Missing Men
AP

The top deputy to Bucks County District Attorney Matthrew Weintraub has been demoted for working as a food delivery man while on the county clock, the county said in a statement Thursday.

First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore, who makes $120,000 a year as the top unelected prosecutor in Bucks County, "demonstrated very poor judgment," Weintraub said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shore, who is not resigning, has paid back the time he spent delivering for the food app DoorDash with accrued vacation time, the county said.

“Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership,” Weintraub said. “He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney’s Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable. No exceptions."

Shore was demoted from first assistant DA to a deputy. He was lead prosecutor for many of the county's highest-profile cases in recent years, including the notorious farm killings of four young men by cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz near New Hope in 2017.

Bucks County Jun 22, 2020

2017 Bucks County Slayings to Be Profiled in TV Documentary

Pennsylvania Nov 18, 2019

Prosecutors Don't Seek Death Penalty Against Sean Kratz After Conviction for 2017 Bucks Co. Farm Slayings

KYW Newsradio first reported Shore's demotion.

Shore has worked for the DA's office since 2015, and previously worked for the office from 1996 to 2000. He previously worked for the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the state attorney general's office.

Weintraub did not say why Shore was working a second job as a food deliveryman.

Deputy DA Jennifer Schorn has been promoted to first assistant, Weintraub said.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyBrian X. McCroneMatthew WeintraubBucks County District Attorneydoor dash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us